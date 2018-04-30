Volkswagen Reveals Three New Engines At The Vienna Motor Symposium

Volkswagen showcased three new engines at Vienna Motor Symposium, which will soon be added to its model line-up by 2020. The new range includes a 48V mild hybrid, a 1.5 TGI natural gas engine and a 2.0-litre mild hybrid diesel engine. The Volkswagen Group has committed to reduce the carbon emissions to 95g/km by 2020. Talking about the natural gas engine first, it is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which has turbochargers with variable turbine geometry. The engine makes 130 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. It will get manual and automatic transmission options. Volkswagen says that natural gas engines are one of the strongest growing segments in Germany at least. Also, this engine can run on e-gas, which is derived from CNG based on methane obtained from wind, solar or hydropower. Volkswagen will start the production of this engine in 2018 itself. The expected range of this engine will be 490 kilometres with running limited to using only CNG. The overall range that the engine will offer will be close to 680 kilometres (CNG+petrol) according to NEDC testing.

The second engine to be showcased was the 48V mild hybrid. It will make its debut on the new-generation Golf, which will be launched by 2020. The idea is to make mild hybrid a popular engine. Volkswagen will gradually offer electrification on conventional internal combustion engines to all its models in the near future.

And lastly, the third engine to be showcased was the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. This is the first time that VW will be offering mild hybrid systems on a diesel engine. There will be a 12V belt starter generator along with a lithium-ion battery. This will help the diesel engine to reduce emissions and offer better fuel efficiency. The engine power output will range from 136 bhp to 204 bhp. Although these engines have been developed by VW, these will first be used in Audi cars and will be installed longitudinally. Cars from the VW Group, which have been manufactured on the MQB platform (Modular Transverse Matrix), will have these new 2.0-litre diesel engines mounted transversely.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.