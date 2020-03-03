New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Reveals The ID. 4 All Electric Crossover

The ID.4 will initially be launched with rear-wheel drive, while an electric all-wheel drive version will be added to the portfolio at a later date.

Following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen today revealed the its first all-electric SUV called the ID.4. The company said that the car will be launched later this year. Following in the tracks of the ID.3, the countdown has already begun for the second model based on the new modular electric drive matrix. Based on the ID. Crozz concept, the ID.4 will initially be launched with rear-wheel drive, while an electric all-wheel drive version will be added to the portfolio at a later date.

The high-voltage battery is positioned near the center of the underbody to create a low centre of gravity and an optimum in terms of driving dynamics, along with an extremely well-balanced axle load distribution. Just like all other MEB models, the ID.4 offers plenty of interior space thanks to its compact, electric drive technology.

The fully digital cockpit of the zero-emission SUV has been clearly structured. It is operated primarily using touch surfaces and intelligent, intuitive voice control. The company says that thanks to the aerodynamic styling of the ID.4 which reduce the drag coefficient, the car will be able to offer a range of up to 500 km on a single charge

Volkswagen is currently investing one billion euro to electrify its model range while also offering an increasing number of hybrid vehicles.

