Volkswagen Reveals T-Roc R Ahead Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Debut

Volkswagen has revealed the T-Roc R ahead of its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Developed by Volkswagen R, the T-Roc R gets a 2-litre four-cylinder TSI engine with an output of 296 bhp and a torque of 400 Nm. It is equipped with a 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a 7-gear DSG dual-clutch gearbox as standard. The Volkswagen T-Roc R can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

The T-Roc sees a lowered suspension while the progressive steering included as standard plays a major part in ensuring agile driving behaviour. The 17-inch brake system - which was previously only found in the Volkswagen Golf R Performance - also makes its way on the T-Roc R.

The Volkswagen T-Roc R boasts of a top speed which is limited to 250 kmph

The driving modes include a special race mode, which guarantees an especially sporty driving experience. These measures are supplemented by the launch control feature, which provides optimal traction during acceleration while offering maximum drive torque and a corresponding stability management program. The Electronic Stability Control feature can be manually switched off to ensure particularly dynamic driving on the edge. Thanks to its sporty handling and specific design, the T-Roc R offers the perfect combination of performance and lifestyle.

The Volkswagen T-Roc R gets the R logo on the radiator grille

The exterior of the T-Roc R gets a specially redesigned radiator grille and it comes with a polished silver band of anodised aluminium on the underside that runs the entire width of the vehicle. The R logo can be clearly seen on the radiator grille, and it is mirrored by a specific design strip which runs over the side panels and doors. The bumper was developed specifically for this model, has a sporty design and is painted in the same colour as the vehicle at the front and back. The light units in the independent, vertically arranged daytime running lights are integrated into the bumper at the front. In addition, the adapted underbody guard in the same colour as the trim and the specific air inlets are typical of the 'R' design.

The view of the rear is characterised by an equally sporty bumper in the same colour as the vehicle, and includes visual air outlets in the upper part and an 'R' diffuser in a contrasting colour. The T-Roc R is equipped with 18-inch Spielberg alloy wheels as standard. The 19-inch Pretoria dark graphite matt alloy 235/40 R19 wheels are available as an optional extra.

The Volkswagen T-Roc R gets a 2-litre four-cylinder TSI engine with an output of 296 bhp

The T-Roc R gets stainless steel sill panel trims which also bear the 'R' logo. The motif is also neatly embroidered on the seat backrests. The special leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddle levers and decorative stitching in Crystal Grey also shows its sporty side with the 'R' logo, as does the black headliner and the greeting on the start screen. The pedals shimmer in stainless steel.

The Volkswagen T-Roc R sees a special leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddle levers and decorative stitching in Crystal Grey

The new T-Roc R was developed and tested by Volkswagen R, including at the legendary Nurburgring race track. The development of the vehicle was also supported by the racing driver expertise of WRX World Champion Petter Solberg and Volkswagen works driver Benjamin Leuchter.

