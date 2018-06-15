Volkswagen Reveals Specifications Of I.D.R Pikes Peak Electric Car

Volkswagen has been gearing up to get on board the 96th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The countdown for the challenge has begun and just two weeks ahead of the start of the most famous hill climb in the world, the I.D. R Pikes Peak appeared at the final official test in its final livery and bearing its start number. Volkswagen's first fully-electric racing car lines up on June 24, 2018 in grey - the hallmark colour of the I.D. family.

Driver Romain Dumas will drive the number 94 car. Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets said, "The 94 was our express wish, as it symbolises the letters 'I' and 'D' - the ninth and fourth letters in the alphabet." The technicians will focus on final set-up work during the official tests. Defending champion Romain Dumas will drive the electric race car for the 19.99 kilometres. The 40-year-old already knows the route like the back of his hand, having already taken outright victory at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on three occasions. The stated goal for this year is a new record in the class for electric cars. The current record of 8:57.118 minutes was set in 2016 by Rhys Millen behind the wheel of the e0 PP100.

To help it get there quickly, the I.D. R Pikes Peak, features two electric engines and a system performance of 671 bhp and there are two interlinked and integrated lithium-ion battery packs positioned to the left and right of the cockpit. It, is the sporty figurehead of the future family of electric production cars, which Volkswagen will launch from 2020 onwards

