Volkswagen Reveals New R Logo For Its Performance Cars

The performance brand Volkswagen R represents the sportiest models in the Volkswagen portfolio and since 2002 the R models have been at home on race tracks throughout the world. The company's portfolio of R performance cars consists of the Golf R in four generations, the Passat R36, the Touareg R50, the Scirocco R and the Golf R Convertible. Aside from the Golf R01 and the Golf R Variant02, the new T-Roc R03 is also currently available in international markets.

It's now that the company has decided to realign the brand and it has started with the new R logo. Jost Capito, Managing Director, Volkswagen R, says: "Volkswagen R is all about excitement and thrill, and in the future, we will continue to focus our efforts on integrating theseemotions into the Volkswagen brand. We are taking a strategic and operative approach to working on great products and creating a unique customer experience."

The new R logo symbolizes the performance brand's fresh start. It is modern, distinct and sleek: Reduced to its essential components, it can be used for various purposes, remaining particularly suitable for digital media. The new logo was developed at the Volkswagen Design Center. The team surrounding Klaus Bischoff developed the new R logo together with Technical Development and the Volkswagen R Marketing team.

Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, explains: "The R marks the athletic apex of our model program and the R logo serves as an expression of both aesthetics and sportsmanship.

The redesigned R-Line badge will be seen for the first time on the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line in North America.

