Volkswagen Reveals 2019 Jetta For Bonneville Speed Record Attempt

The Bonneville Jetta will look to break the existing speed record of 335.5 kmph

Volkswagen of America has announced that it has prepared a special tuned Jetta which will be taking part at the 2018 Bonneville Speed Week to be held in Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA. The Bonneville Jetta will be aiming to break the current BGC/C class record of 335.5 kmph to claim the title. The Bonneville Jetta will be using a heavily modified version of Volkswagen's EA 888 2.-litre turbo charged 4-cylinder engine. The Bonneville Jetta has been built by THR Manufacturing, a company based in California, which specialises in making Bonneville record machines. The Bonneville Jetta has a drag co-efficient of barely 0.27.

(The interior of the Bonneville Jetta has been completely stripped out) (The interior of the Bonneville Jetta has been completely stripped out)

"We are delighted with the reception for the all-new 2019 Jetta in North America," said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the North America Region, Volkswagen. "With the attempt on the Bonneville speed record with the Jetta, we want to underline the Jetta's sporty credentials and get customers excited for the more performance-oriented Jetta GLI on the way."

(To help slow the car down, there are two parachutes attached to the rear of the car) (To help slow the car down, there are two parachutes attached to the rear of the car)

A bunch of modifications have been made to the Bonneville Jetta which include lowered suspension, special salt flat wheels and tyres, a limited slip differential for better traction and so on. The interior of the car has been stripped entirely and just has a roll-cage along with a racing seat and harness. There is a fire suppression system as well. In order to help the car slow down, the Bonneville Jetta will also have a couple of parachutes fitted at the rear.

There is no word on the exact power and torque output but expect the Bonneville Jetta to easily cross the 300 kmph barrier.

