Volkswagen Registers Sales Growth Of 3.9 Per Cent In November Worldwide

The Volkswagen brand delivered 586,400 vehicles worldwide in November 2019, thereby registering a growth of 3.9 percent compared to November 2018. Volkswagen made further gains in market shares in a shrinking overall global market. That also applies to China, the brand's largest single market, where Volkswagen grew deliveries by 4 per cent. The company registered significant growth in the US market as well, with a jump in sales of 9.1 per cent, while the growth registered in Brazil was 12.3 per cent. VW grew by 20.2 per cent in its home market Germany as well.

Volkswagen Sales Board Member Jurgen Stackmann, "Especially in China, we still see considerable potential following the successful launch of the Jetta sub-brand. We look forward to the final spurt in December - of course we want to continue the positive momentum of the brand."

The deliveries of the brand in the cumulative period are at the level of the previous year. Volkswagen's sales figures worldwide bring in a renewed growth sentiment for the company and with the German carmaker putting its India strategy into motion, expect sales from the Asian markets too to help in its growth story.

