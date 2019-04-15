New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories

Volkswagen will buy 50 billion euros ($56.57 billion) worth of battery cells for electric cars and has identified South Korea's SKI, LG Chem and Samsung SDI as strategic battery cell suppliers as well as China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

View Photos
Volkswagen will buy 50 billion euros ($56.57 billion) worth of battery cells for electric cars.

Volkswagen is pushing its joint venture partners including SK Innovation (SKI) to build electric car battery plants which have at least one Gigawatt manufacturing capacity, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Reuters. "Anything below that amount would make little sense," Diess said on the sidelines of the Shanghai Auto Show on Sunday.

Volkswagen will buy 50 billion euros ($56.57 billion) worth of battery cells for electric cars and has identified South Korea's SKI, LG Chem and Samsung SDI as strategic battery cell suppliers as well as China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo GTI

Polo

Ameo

Vento

Passat

Tiguan

The German automaker is retooling 16 factories to build electric vehicles and plans to start producing 33 different electric cars under the Skoda, Audi, VW and Seat brands by mid 2023.

"We are considering an investment in a battery manufacturer in order to reinforce our electrification offensive and build up the necessary know-how," Volkswagen said.

SKI is building a battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States to supply Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

SKI will supply lithium-ion battery cells for an electric car that Volkswagen plans to start making in Chattanooga in 2022.

0 Comments

LG Chem, Samsung and SKI on will also supply battery cells for Volkswagen in Europe. CATL is the automaker's strategic partner for China, and will supply batteries for its electric fleet from 2019.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo GTI with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
TAGS :
Volkswagen Volkswagen cars Gigawatts Volkswagen electric car VOlkswagen electric vehicles

Latest News

Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
Volkswagen Pushes Battery Partners To Build Gigafactories
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready MG Hector Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch
Volkswagen ID. Roomzz Concept Showcased; Likely To Take On Tesla Model X
Volkswagen ID. Roomzz Concept Showcased; Likely To Take On Tesla Model X
One-Off Ducati Diavel 1260 S Materico Unveiled
One-Off Ducati Diavel 1260 S Materico Unveiled
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV To Get A New Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV To Get A New Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
MotoGP: Rins Beats Rossi To Win Austin GP; Disaster For Honda
MotoGP: Rins Beats Rossi To Win Austin GP; Disaster For Honda
Force Gurkha ABS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.05 Lakh
Force Gurkha ABS Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 11.05 Lakh
F1: Hamilton Wins Chinese GP As Mercedes Claim 1-2 In Formula 1's 1000th Race
F1: Hamilton Wins Chinese GP As Mercedes Claim 1-2 In Formula 1's 1000th Race
Mazda Recalls Nearly 190,000 Cars In The US Due To Failing Wipers
Mazda Recalls Nearly 190,000 Cars In The US Due To Failing Wipers
2019 Rome e-Prix: Evans Beats Lotterer To Take Jaguar's First Ever Formula E Victory; Mahindra Finishes In Top 10
2019 Rome e-Prix: Evans Beats Lotterer To Take Jaguar's First Ever Formula E Victory; Mahindra Finishes In Top 10
McLaren Took 260 Hours To Paint This 720S Spider
McLaren Took 260 Hours To Paint This 720S Spider
Jaguar Land Rover India Announces The Above And Beyond Tour
Jaguar Land Rover India Announces The Above And Beyond Tour
Honda NeoWing Trike Patent Granted
Honda NeoWing Trike Patent Granted
Triumph Speed Twin India Launch Date Confirmed
Triumph Speed Twin India Launch Date Confirmed

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

₹ 3.87 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.32 - 11.92 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Ducati Scrambler Icon First Ride Review
2019 Ducati Scrambler Icon First Ride Review
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV To Get A New Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
Hyundai Venue Subcompact SUV To Get A New Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities