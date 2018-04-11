Volkswagen Posts Record Sales For Q1 2018

Volkswagen has posted its highest ever sales figures for Q1 in its long history as an automaker with 15,25,300 vehicles sold the world over. As compared to the same period last year, sales for the automaker are up by a considerable 5.9 per cent. Although the brand has seen some turmoil in the last few years, including the scathing Dieselgate scandal and more recently, the animal testing scandal, Volkswagen has continued to stay a popular brand amongst car buyers worldwide. Just in march alone, the German automaker has sold a record 5,84,700 units.

(2018 Volkswagen Passat GT)

Speaking on the occasion, Jurgen Stackmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Sales, said, "The Volkswagen brand's first-quarter delivery results are very encouraging. Thank you to our customers and dealers! We achieved growth in many European markets as well as Germany. The upward trend continued in North and South America. In South America, the successful launch of the Polo and Virtus had a significant impact on the encouraging results, in North America the successful launch of the Tiguan Allspace and the Atlas. In Brazil, we recorded our best quarterly results since 2015 and won further market share."

The biggest gains in terms of sales were surprisingly in the United States, the most affected by the Dieselgate scandal and China, which saw an increase of nearly 8.6 per cent over the sale period in 2017. However, Volkswagen's home country of Germany actually saw a reduction in terms of Q1 sales by 0.8 per cent. The Volkswagen Group, which includes the likes of Skoda, Porsche, Bugatti, Bentley, Lamborghini and Seat also showcased a large growth overall in the first quarter of 2018 following a huge percentage increase in profits in 2017.

