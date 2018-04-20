Volkswagen Polo VRS With 138 Bhp Launched At Indonesia Motor Show 2018

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the most fun-to-drive cars you can get your hands on in India and the car certainly impresses with the right kind of power and handling characteristics that you would wish for. However, if you ever craved for more power from the Polo; and no not the Polo GTi kind, Volkswagen Indonesia seems to have the answer. The German automaker has launched the Volkswagen Polo VRS at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show 2018 (IIMS 2018), and the car boasts of more power and a few cosmetic additions over the standard Polo GT TSI.

(The Volkswagen Polo VRS is based on the India-spec Polo GT TSI)

The Volkswagen Polo VRS is based on the India-spec Polo GT TSI and is in fact, imported from the VW facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. With respect to upgrades gets a host of cosmetic enhancements including a black spoiler, blacked out bumper with a silver-finished lip, larger 16-inch alloy wheels, and the 'VRS' badging on the sides. The interiors though remain the same on the special model, barring a better audio system with USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the addition of a driver-side armrest.

(The Volkswagen Polo VRS gets a new audio system & driver side armrest)

However, the biggest upgrade is under the hood of the Volkswagen Polo VRS with the hatchback getting a performance boost. Part of a 'Performance Package', the 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder TSI petrol engine under the hood is now tuned to produce 138 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. That'a a substantia upgrade of 135 bhp and 55 Nm of torque over the Indian Polo GT TSI. The lovely 7-speed DSG automatic transmission continues to be on offer.

(The Volkswagen Polo VRS is not confirmed for India)

The Volkswagen Polo VRS certainly sounds like a lovely proposition and enthusiasts in India too would love to have the VRS, positioned between the Polo GT TSI and the GTI models. That said, it's highly unlikely that Volkswagen India will invest in introducing the VRS model here with a niche demand to cater too.

The Volkswagen Polo VRS is priced at 308 million Indonesian Rupiah (around ₹ 14.69 lakh), which makes it about ₹ 1.43 lakh more expensive than the standard GT TSI in the South East Asian country.

Meanwhile, the India-spec Volkswagen Polo saw a major reshuffle under the hood with a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine replacing the older 1.2-litre motor. Limited to the standard Polo, the new smaller capacity engine produces 75 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. The new engine, which is said to be ready for BS-VI compliance, has also made its way under the VW Ameo's hood.

Image Source: Autonetmagz.com

