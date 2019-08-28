Volkswagen Polo & Vento Facelifts To Be Launched Next Month

Volkswagen India will be introducing the facelifted versions of the Polo and the Vento models on September 4, 2019. VW's most popular models in the country are set to get subtle cosmetic changes for the new model year along with feature upgrades. The updated cars were spotted testing earlier this year too, and the changes will keep the model fresh, with the next generation Polo and Vento for India still sometime away from launch. We recently told you that the new generation Polo for India will be based on the MQB A0 platform, which will also spawn the new Vento.

Based on what we've seen on the previous spy shots, the Volkswagen Polo and Vento facelifts will sport a revised front that includes a changes to the grille that takes inspiration from the GTI models, while the front and rear bumper have been tweaked as part of the update. The silhouette on both cars remain unchanged. The updated versions will also get new alloy wheels finished in grey. In addition, the Volkswagen Polo and Vento facelifts will get a number of mandatory features as standard including front seatbelt reminders, rear parking sensors and speed alert system. Dual airbags and ABS are already standard across all variants. It needs to be seen if the infotainment system gets any changes on the cars.

In terms of power, the Vollkswagen Polo uses the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre TDI diesel engines under the hood. It'll be interesting to see if the engines are BS6 compliant at the time of launch. There's the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor on the GT TSI version. On the Volkswagen Vento, power comes from a 1.6-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel mill. VW has a much advanced 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol motor internationally that powers models like the Up! and the Polo, but it needs to be seen if that engine will be brought to India to meet the BS6 standards.

The Volkswagen Polo completed 10 years in India this year, and has largely remained the same barring the cosmetic upgrades and feature additions from time to time. The Vento too has gone through a similar process during its life in the country. With Skoda incharge of the VW Group in India, the company's focus is on bringing the new range of SUVs first as part of the Volkswagen 2.0 plan, which will be followed by the new Polo and Vento that are likely to arrive by 2021. We do expect to hear a few official announcements at the Auto Expo next year.

