Volkswagen India has introduced the BS6 compliant versions of the Polo and Vento cars ahead of the March 31, 2020 deadline. The BS6 Volkswagen Polo is priced from ₹ 5.82 lakh, while the Volkswagen Vento BS6 starts at ₹ 8.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars now get just the 1.0-litre petrol engine under the hood, which meets the emission regulations and replaces the 1.2-litre and 1.6-litre petrol engines that powered the Polo and Vento respectively, until now. Volkswagen is now offering the 1.0-litre MPI and TSI motors on the Polo, while only the TSI version will power the Vento. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has been completely dropped from the line-up as part of the brand's strategy to go gasoline-only in India.

Speaking on the new BS6 cars, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passengers Cars said, "Volkswagen is always committed to bring in the best of technology for its customers in India while being conscious about its carbon footprint. We are proud to introduce our BS6 variants of the Polo and Vento, which comprises of the MPI engine and Volkswagen's award-winning TSI technology. In accordance with the Indian government norms, Volkswagen India announces a 100 per cent transformation to a BS6 product portfolio. The carlines continue to be accessible for the Indian customers with no major price difference across the Polo & Vento carlines."

Volkswagen Polo 6.54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)

The BS6 Volkswagen Vento and Polo also get heat insulated glass that reduces cabin temperature and improve efficiency

The new 1.0-litre petrol motor is part of the EA 211 engine family. The big update is the TSI version getting this engine that develops 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The company says that the new three-cylinder engine is lighter and more efficient than the 1.2-litre engine it replaces. In addition, the Polo TSI will get a 6-speed manual, a first for the sporty hatch in its turbo-petrol guise, in addition to being offered on the standard versions. Meanwhile, a new 6-speed torque convertor replaces the 7-speed DSG on the hatchback.

The Volkswagen Polo Trendline, Comfortline and Highline Plus variants will be offered with the 1.0 MPI engine, whereas the 1.0 TSI motor will be offered in the loaded Highline Plus and GT Line variants. Compared to the BS4 model, the new BS6 Polo starts around the same price tag but the higher variants are now more expensive by about ₹ 4000. On the other hand, the new Polo GT TSI is about ₹ 17,000 cheaper than the older model and the addition of the manual transmission makes things a lot more interesting.

The BS6 Volkswagen Vento now gets a single 1.0-litre TSI engine that belts out the same power as the Polo GT. The motor replaces both the 1.2 TSI and 1.6 MPI engine options on the sedan and prices start at a premium of about ₹ 10,000. The top-variants witness a hike of about ₹ 12,000 over the current models. The new Vento is offered in Trendline, Comfortline, Highline and Highline Plus. The automatic version is only offered in the Highline and Highline Plus trims.

The new Polo and Vento have also been updated with heat insulating glass to reduce cabin temperature, which also lowers fuel consumption and enhancing customer comfort while driving.

