Volkswagen Polo, Vento & Ameo Cup Editions Launched

The 2019 ICC World Cup is here and to celebrate the global sporting event, Volkswagen India has introduced the 'Cup Edition' on its Polo, Vento and Ameo models. The new Cup Edition versions will be launched soon and bring new cosmetic styling and additional equipment over the standard models. With the new special editions, the automaker has also begun its #GermanyCheersForIndia marketing campaign in the country. Volkswagen has not announced the prices yet on the special edition models. However, expect the same to be priced at a marginal premium over the standard versions.

Speaking on the introduction of this special CUP edition, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "In India, cricket is not merely a sport, but a religion. It is the equivalent of Soccer in Germany. World over, for Volkswagen, sport has played an integral part of our business. It not only brings in unity across the country also displays passion, inspiration and excitement. Keeping this spirit in mind, we have launched the special Cup edition that showcases true sportsman spirit through its performance, power and precision across our product portfolio. We aim to reinstate the cheer and fun-to-drive experience among our customers this sports season."

On the respective Volkswagen Vento, Polo and Ameo Cup Editions, the automaker had added leatherette seat covers and chrome badging, while the alloy wheels are new and so are the body graphics. Mechanicals continue to remain the same on the vehicles with no changes. The Volkswagen Polo draws power from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, which are also offered on the Ameo subcompact sedan. The Vento meanwhile, is powered by the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.6-litre petrol motor, with the 1.2-litre turbocharged engine available with the DSG automatic.

The new Cup Editions are available at VW's dealerships across the country. The special edition will help the models stay relevant amidst the cricket season. The manufacturer though is also working on bringing the T-Roc compact SUV later this year, which will be its big launch for 2019.

