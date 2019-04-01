Volkswagen Polo, Ameo And Vento Get Black And White Edition

The Volkswagen Black and White editions will be available at all dealerships at no extra cost

Volkswagen India has introduced Black and White special editions for its Polo, Ameo and Vento in India. The engine options and the specifications remain the same, although the Black and White edition cars get a bunch of cosmetic upgrades. The Black and White editions get body graphics, leatherette seat covers, roof edge spoiler, 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, black roof and ORVMs and a Black and White Badge on the front fenders. Volkswagen also re-introduced the 'Deep Black' colour on the Polo and the Vento but not on the Ameo. The good news is that the Black and White edition for the Polo, Ameo and Vento is available at no extra cost and will be available at all Volkswagen dealerships.

(All Volkswagen Black & White edition models get cosmetic upgrades, but there are no changes to engine specifications)

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "It is our constant endeavor to enhance our product offerings that are in-line with evolving consumer aspirations. The Polo & Vento have been strong contenders within their segments. Adding a dash of style, these enhanced feature offerings further make an attractive value proposition for our discerning customers, in turn giving them the power of choice within the Volkswagen product portfolio!"

(The 'deep black' colour was re-introduced on the Vento and Polo)

Also, camouflaged test mules of the new Vento and Polo have been spied testing in India which suggests that the new models could be just around the corner. Since an all-new Vento which will be developed on an Indianised version of the MQB A0 platform has been scheduled for 2021 in India, the 2019 model will receive minor tweaking, most of which is likely to be done to the front end.

