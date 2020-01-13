Volkswagen Passenger Cars Global Sales Remain Flat In 2019

Volkswagen passenger cars have recorded a sales growth of 0.5 per cent in 2019 selling 62,78,300 units worldwide as compared to 62,44,900 units it sold in the previous year. Volkswagens have been quite in demand in Brazil last year which has lead the growth chart at 16.7 per cent selling 391,800 units as compared to 335,800 units which were sold in 2018. Sales in the entire South American region (including Brazil) went up by 3.7 per cent at 491,500 units against 474,000 units which were sold in 2018. The European market recorded an uptick of 0.9 per cent at 17,63,800 units as compared to 17,47,900 units in 2018.

Sales in Western Europe were up by 1.8 per cent at 14,96,200 units as compared to 14,69,200 units sold in the previous year. However, Central and Easter Europe were down by 4 per cent at 267,600 units as compared to 278,700 units sold a year ago. North American region recorded a 1.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in sales at 564,900 units as compared to 573,800 units sold in the previous year. The Asia-Pacific region, which is Volkwagen's largest market, saw sales rising 0.8 per cent at 33,12,500 units as compared to 32,87,100 units sold in 2018.

Volkswagen will launch 8 new electric or hybrid vehicles in 2020.

Chief Operating Officer Ralf Brandstatter said, "2019 was an important year for the Volkswagen brand. With the ID.3 and Golf 8, we have successfully presented groundbreaking new products and consistently focused on earnings power. The digital transformation roadmap which we have agreed with the employee representatives and is now to be implemented will also make a key contribution to improving efficiency and safeguarding the future. We will continue to work on costs in a disciplined way so that we can make the necessary investments for the future. Thanks to fantastic team performance, we have exceeded the high delivery level of 2018 despite a difficult market environment."

Volkswagen electrified vehicles have also been quite in demand in 2019. The German carmaker has seen demand for electrified vehicles going up by 60 per cent in 2019 selling over 80,000 units. More than half of electrified vehicles sold were all-electric cars while remaining were plug-in hybrid models. The Volkswagen Group is driving forward with the transformation to e-mobility and announced that it will be producing battery powered vehicles in 16 locations around the globe by the end of 2022. It will be launching 34 new models worldwide in 2020 and this includes 12 SUVs and 8 electric or hybrid vehicles and will be investing 20 Billion Euros, a major part of which will go in electric mobility.

