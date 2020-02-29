New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Offers To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Audi

Volkswagen AG already holds 99.64 per cent of the registered share capital of Audi AG.

Published:
0  Views
  • Volkswagen plans to acquire the remaining 0.36 per cent shares in Audi
  • The move is being as part of reorganizing competencies & responsibilities
  • A resolution will be passed during Audi's next AGM later this year

Volkswagen said on Friday it had offered to buy out minority shareholders in its premium brand Audi AG, via a so-called squeeze-out offer.

"In the context of reorganizing competencies and responsibilities, Volkswagen AG plans to carry out a squeeze-out according to German stock corporation law in order to acquire the 0.36 percent of Audi's shares," VW said.

A resolution on the squeeze-out, in line with German stock corporation law, is to be passed by Audi AG's Annual General Meeting. The AGM was originally scheduled for May 14 but will now be postponed until July or August.

