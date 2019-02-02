New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Motorsport To Provide Cars And Technical Support For Race Of Legends

The Race of Legends will see Indian racing legends - Katie Bhathena, Darayus Bhathena, Akbar Ebrahim, Nikhil Taneja, and Bomi Mehta driving the Volkswagen Polo cars at the event.

View Photos
Volkswagen Motorsport India to provide modified street version Polo cars for the event

Volkswagen Motorsport India has announced its participation in the 'Race of Legends' racing event. Slated to be held on February 3, 2019, at the Raymond Drift Track, Thane, Maharashtra, the 'Race of Legends' is a supporting event at the finals of Indian National Autocross Championship 2018. Volkswagen Motorsport Team will be proving four equally prepared cars for the competition in addition to all the technical support required in terms of managing the cars during the event. The Volkswagen Polo cars provided for the event are street version Polos with modified hydraulic hand brake.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India said, "Volkswagen Motorsport India has been providing support to all forms of motorsport in the country. We are the only car manufacturer that is running a premium one-make touring car series, supporting privateers with our technical expertise and building race-spec cars for the private motorsport enthusiast."

Volkswagen Polo

6.12 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Volkswagen Polo

As the name suggests, the Indian racing legends will be participating in this special event will be - Katie Bhathena, Darayus Bhathena, Akbar Ebrahim, Nikhil Taneja and Bomi Mehta driving the Volkswagen Polo cars at the event being held over the coming weekend in Thane. As already mentioned, this is one of the support events, along with the finals of Indian National Autocross Championship 2018. Prior to this, the 5 regional rounds happened in the cities of Guwahati, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Goa and NCR which concluded in 2018.

0 Comments

Vissa further added, "It is our desire that motorsport should also be included in the popular sports category. We are happy that individual events like the Gymkhana and Autocross Championships are gaining momentum in the country and it is our pleasure to support these events in whatever way possible. It is only by successful collaboration and supporting each other that we can collectively bring motorsport to the forefront and provide better opportunities to the enthusiasts in our country."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Volkswagen Motorsport Volkswagen Polo Race of Legends Volkswagen India

Latest News

Mahindra XUV300 Revealed In Images
Mahindra XUV300 Revealed In Images
Volkswagen Motorsport To Provide Cars And Technical Support For Race Of Legends
Volkswagen Motorsport To Provide Cars And Technical Support For Race Of Legends
Car Sales January 2019: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 9.14 Per Cent De-Growth
Car Sales January 2019: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 9.14 Per Cent De-Growth
VE Commercial Vehicles Register A Decline Of Over 13% In January 2019 Sales
VE Commercial Vehicles Register A Decline Of Over 13% In January 2019 Sales
Germany's New Industrial Strategy Under Fire
Germany's New Industrial Strategy Under Fire
Car Sales January 2019: Tata Motors Witnessed A Drop Of 8% In Total Sales
Car Sales January 2019: Tata Motors Witnessed A Drop Of 8% In Total Sales
Shell Open To Carmaker Partners In EV Charging Expansion
Shell Open To Carmaker Partners In EV Charging Expansion
Mahindra Registers 7 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
Mahindra Registers 7 Per Cent Growth In January 2019
Interim Budget 2019's Rural Push, Tax Sops Spells Cheer For Auto Industry
Interim Budget 2019's Rural Push, Tax Sops Spells Cheer For Auto Industry
Naked Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled
Naked Ducati Panigale V4 Unveiled
Royal Enfield Sells Over 70,000 Bikes In January 2019
Royal Enfield Sells Over 70,000 Bikes In January 2019
Honda Cars India Registers Growth Of 23% In January 2019
Honda Cars India Registers Growth Of 23% In January 2019
Interim Union Budget 2019: EVs To Drive Transport Revolution But No Concrete Incentives Announced
Interim Union Budget 2019: EVs To Drive Transport Revolution But No Concrete Incentives Announced
Interim Budget 2019: India's The Fastest Highway Developer, Adding 27 Km Per Day, Says Finance Minister
Interim Budget 2019: India's The Fastest Highway Developer, Adding 27 Km Per Day, Says Finance Minister
FCA To Discontinue The 'Fiat' Brand In India?
FCA To Discontinue The 'Fiat' Brand In India?

Popular Cars

6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Volkswagen Polo Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.82 - 8.4 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.41 - 8.5 Lakh *
Nissan Micra
Nissan Micra
₹ 6.85 - 8.54 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.26 - 10.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 9.97 Lakh *
Abarth Punto
Abarth Punto
₹ 10.86 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34.33 - 35.63 Lakh *
View More
Explore Polo
×
Explore Now
x
Royal Enfield Sells Over 70,000 Bikes In January 2019
Royal Enfield Sells Over 70,000 Bikes In January 2019
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Interim Budget 2019: India's The Fastest Highway Developer, Adding 27 Km Per Day, Says Finance Minister
Interim Budget 2019: India's The Fastest Highway Developer, Adding 27 Km Per Day, Says Finance Minister
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities