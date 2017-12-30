Volkswagen Makes More Than 60 Lakh Cars In 2017

In an all time record, Volkswagen has announced that by December 31, 2017, it will make its 6 millionth car of the year. The 6 million (or 60 lakh) cars a year number is possibly one of the largest manufacturing figures ever recorded in the history of the automotive industry and is only taking into consideration the Volkswagen brand and not the Volkswagen Group as a whole which, of course, will register a much higher total figure. The production boost has been headed by the likes of popular models like the Golf, Polo, Jetta and the Passat but has also been boosted by several new launches in 2017. Since inception more than 70 years ago, Volkswagen have made a total of over 150 million cars since the original Beetle first rolled off the assembly line.

(Manufacturing record due to high demand from the likes of the Passat)

These new launches include the new T-Roc compact SUV, the Tiguan Allspace with seven seats, the larger Atlas SUV which has been selling well in countries like the United States and the new flagship Arteon. The Arteon though will be replaced as the flagship model in 2018 by the new Touareg, which has been spied with no camouflage already. The likes of the Volkswagen Santana made in China and available in various versions has also boosted the manufacturing number for Volkswagen in 2017.

(The Volkswagen Golf remains the best selling car for Volkswagen)

Overall, Volkswagen has over 60 models on sale across the world and that figure will grow even further with the T-Cross and the Phaeton expected to make its debut in the near future. Volkswagen is also working on a huge revamp of its range with the new I.D. brand of electric cars. Currently, Volkswagen already offers the likes of the Volkswagen Golf in an electric avatar and it pleasantly surprised us when we drove it recently. Volkswagen will also be refreshing most of its offerings in the near future with a total of 19 SUVs planned across the world by 2020 to meet growing demands.

