Volkswagen Launches Sport Edition Of The Polo, Ameo And Vento

Volkswagen announced the introduction of the special edition model of its popular carlines the Polo, Ameo and Vento. It's called the Sport Edition and comes with changes made to the exterior of the cars. The special edition of all three cars will see them get a glossy black roof foil and side foil. The cars also come with a black rear spoiler and a carbon finish ORVM cap. The company has made no mechanical changes to the any of the cars. In fact there are no changes in the prices of the cars either. The Sport edition models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India. Prices for the Polo start at ₹ 5.41 lakh, while the Ameo costs ₹ 5.50 lakh onwards. The price of the Vento begins from ₹ 10.70 lakh.

Volkswagen India had discontinued the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine in the Polo hatchback and the car gets a 1-litre, three cylinder MPI engine instead. The new engine is more fuel efficient than the 1.2 litre one. Where the older 1.2-litre MPI petrol returned 16.47 kmpl according to ARAI test results, the new smaller 1-litre MPI petrol engine offers 18.78 kmpl. Although the new engine is smaller as compared to the outgoing version, it offers the same horsepower figure of 75 bhp. Torque figures for the 1-litre engine however, as expected, come down to 95 Nm as compared to 110 Nm in the older 1.2-litre engine.

The Ameo too received the same engine which made the same amount of power as in the Polo. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Volkswagen carlines endows the characteristics of the #BeASport campaign, offering the precision, power and performance as demanded by the Indian customers. With our special editions, we aim to reinstate the cheer, fun and the spirit of driving among our prospective customers this sports season."

