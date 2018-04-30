Volkswagen Launches Sol Electric Car Brand For China

At the Beijing Motor Show, Volkswagen's China arm, JAC Volkswagen launched its new electric brand SOL and unveiled its first product, the SUV E20X at the event. Moreover, the German carmakers also announced that its joint venture partners will be making around 15 billion euros available for e-mobility, autonomous driving, digitalization and new mobility services in the country. The company also announced that the local production of battery-electric cars will start in at least six factories by 2021 in China.

(The local production of battery-electric cars will start in at least six factories by 2021 in China)

Dr. Jochem Heizmann, Chief Executive Officer and President of VW Group China said, "Volkswagen is moved by people and aims to provide the best mobility solutions for people. As a pioneer of individual mobility in China for more than 30 years, People's Mobility is at the very core of Volkswagen Group China."

(Volkswagen will launch 40 New Energy Vehicles in China in the next 7 to 8 years)

The folks at Volkswagen have also revealed its Roadmap E strategy, which the company says is the world's most comprehensive electric vehicle offensive. According to this, Volkswagen will launch 40 NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) in China in the next 7 to 8 years. The joint venture's new SOL brand will promote the development of China's NEV sector. It is a pure-electric SUV aimed at the volume market in China and has a NEDC range of more than 300 km. The car will provide features such as A.I. and intelligent connectivity.

