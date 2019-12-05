Volkswagen Kick Starts Production Of The T-Roc Cabriolet In Germany

Volkswagen showcased the T-Roc Cabriolet at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and now the company has kick started production of the new T-Roc Cabriolet at its Osnabruck plant, Germany. The plant's facilities, including the production and logistics operations, were extensively optimised in advance to accommodate the company's only cabriolet.

The T-Roc Cabriolet is the soft-top variant of the successful T-Roc, which was added to the Volkswagen brand product portfolio in November 2017. Positioned within the segment under the Tiguan, the T-Roc and the T-Roc Cabriolet both share its design basis: the modular transverse matrix (MQB). The T-Roc Cabriolet is 4,268 mm long, with a wheelbase of 2,630 mm. The vehicle is 1,811 mm wide (without exterior mirrors) and 1,522 mm high. The driver and front passenger are seated at a comfortable 599 mm over the tarmac.

The top comes down in just 10 seconds when doing speeds of up to 30 kmph

Inside, the two-door model, the drivers and passengers can expect a high degree of flexibility and generous open spaces. The same goes for the 284-litre luggage compartment, which is something to be proud of in the compact crossover segment. The versatility of this vehicle concept is also underscored by an optional towing bracket. The soft top itself consists of the linkage, the headliner, an all-over cushioned mat and the outer cover.

A total of four cross braces and the front cross strut (the first large cross member behind the windscreen frame) are mounted between the longitudinal frame of the soft top linkage. The soft top is attached to the cross struts by bolted-on fabric holding rails. This ensures that the soft top does not inflate, even when driving at high speeds. Not only does this have a positive impact on the aerodynamics, but also on the noise levels in the vehicle interior. The interior is quiet thanks to both the sophisticated design of the soft top, as well as to the specially developed window and door seals.

Customers can choose between two efficient turbocharged petrol engines with 113 bhp and 147 bhp. The manual six-speed gearbox comes as standard with the 1-litre 3 cylinder unit while the more powerful 1.5-litre gets a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

Andreas Tostmann, Volkswagen Management Board Member for Production, said, "The team did a lot of work to bring the T-Roc Cabriolet here and are now finally reaping the reward for their efforts. Production, assembly and logistics have been extensively modernised for a high double-digit million euro amount and are of an excellent standard. Over the next five years too we will be investing further in the site on a similar scale - predominantly in the production of the T-Roc Cabriolet."

In addition to the T-Roc Cabriolet the multi-brand Osnabruck plant also produces the Porsche Cayman.

