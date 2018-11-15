Volkswagen Introduces Two New Value Added Services For Corporate Customers

Volkswagen recently introduced two new initiatives to strengthen its corporate programmes in India. Both, the new Corporate Business Centre and Volkswagen Secure, will cater to the company's corporate customers, to further enhance their experience. While the former will focus on providing curated services to businesses across sectors, the Volkswagen Secure is a residual value initiative that has been launched for the company's carline, Tiguan. Kick-starting the initiative, Volkswagen has introduced the two programmes at its Cochin dealership EVM Motors. The company says that the services will be expanded across India in the next 12 months and they will be supported by Volkswagen Financial Services.

Speaking on the announcement, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "Volkswagen Secure and Corporate Business Centre are excellent initiatives that make premium mobility more affordable and accessible to our customers in India. With a vision to achieve a 3 per cent market share in the next five years, we've been working towards strengthening our businesses. Keeping customers at the centre, we're extremely ecstatic about launching these initiatives with the confidence of expanding these services Pan India and widen the Volkswagen family."

Among other offerings, the Corporate Business Centre (CBC) will also offer a range of services and attractive offers to its corporate customers including customized retail finance products via the Volkswagen Financial Services. Under this programme, customers will also get benefits like - individualized attractive corporate offers, professional evaluation through a mobile app, exclusive loyalty offer, complimentary pick-up and drop, assured buy-back option, and more.

On the other hand, with Volkswagen Secure, prospective customers can now purchase the award-winning SUV at a 55 per cent residual value after completion of 36-month tenure. Other benefits include - upgrade of purchase, retain the carline by paying the remaining amount, Refinance schemes, and return of the carline.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.