Volkswagen Initiates Service Support For Cyclone Fani Affected Customers In Odisha

Volkswagen is offering free road-side assist, affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest Volkswagen dealer.

Volkswagen India also ensured that the service centres are well-equipped for the repair work

Volkswagen India has announced extending its service and support to its customers affected by cyclone Fani in Odisha. The company says that all Volkswagen car owners in the region, affected by the cyclone will get free road-side assistance and special initiatives, due to the widespread destruction caused by the tropical storm. Under this special road-side assistance, owners of the affected cars in Odisha can get the vehicles transported to the nearest Volkswagen dealer, free of cost. The Volkswagen team is closely monitoring the status of all vehicles under repair to ensure quality repair and necessary actions.

Also Read: Tata Offers Emergency Service Support For Fani Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha

Speaking on this special initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "At Volkswagen, customers are always at the centre of our initiatives. With the states of Odisha experiencing the torrential tropical storm, causing heavy damage to the vehicles, Volkswagen has taken special measures to ensure customers receive a prompt response to their service requirements. Our team of highly experienced professionals at our dealer partner in Odisha: Bharat Group is working round the clock to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal."

Also Read: Hyundai Extends Support To Its Cyclone-Affected Customers

Volkswagen India has also ensured that the service centres are well-equipped with technical staff and spare parts for all the repair and restoration work that is set to come their way. The company has also issued necessary repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardized repair approach. All affected customer vehicles will also be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by Volkswagen dealer partners in the respective cities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Volkswagen Initiates Service Support For Cyclone Fani Affected Customers In Odisha
