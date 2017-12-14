Volkswagen India is the latest automaker to announce a price hike, starting next year. The German auto giant will be increasing prices by up to ₹ 20,000 depending on the model. The company retails a host of models in the country at present including the entry-level Volkswagen Polo, Vento, Tiguan SUV and the recently launched Passat sedan. The price hike has been attributed to a range of reasons including several economic factors as well global commodity price fluctuations and local input cost. Apart from Volkswagen, its group company Skoda Auto has also announced a price hike from January 2018 along with Isuzu and the others.

Commenting on the announcement, Volkswagen Passenger Cars - Director, Steffen Knapp said, "The price increase is essential on account of several external economic factors as well as fluctuations in the global commodity price and local input cost and is in line with the industry. The impact will be across the product range in India."

Price hikes aren't uncommon around this time of the year, which is why those looking to buy a new vehicle choose to wait it out. Car makers also introduce a host of offers in December to clear out existing stocks and Volkswagen too has a host of discounts and schemes available across dealerships.

