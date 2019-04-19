New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen India Sold Over 50,000 Units Of The Ameo Since Its Launch

Volkswagen India launched the Ameo subcompact sedan in India in 2016 and now close to three years later, reaching that number with the growing competition in the segment, is quite an achievement.

The Ameo was also the 1 millionth car to roll out of the Chakan facility.

  The VW Ameo subcompact sedan was launched in 2016.
  The Ameo was also the 1 millionth car to roll out of the Chakan facility
  The VW Ameo is designed and engineered in India.

Volkswagen India has sold more than 50,000 units of the subcompact sedan in the country and this shows that the company has had its fair share of success with this made-for-India subcompact sedan. In fact, the Ameo was also the 1 millionth car to roll out of the Chakan facility ever since the company kick-started operations at its Pune facility. Speaking to carandbike exclusively, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Cars India said, "It's(The Ameo) has been proof of our commitment to India. It's an Indianised product, which sells only here and designed and engineered in India and it's really an amazing number, we sold more than 50,000 units in the country."

Volkswagen Ameo

Volkswagen Ameo

Volkswagen India launched the Ameo subcompact sedan in India in 2016 and now close to three years later, reaching that number with the growing competition in the segment, is quite an achievement. It's clearly a very important car for the country as it still brings in more sales for the company. Knapp said, "All the Volkswagen's together in India are 3,20,000 units and if you put this in perspective so, 20% of all vehicles in India currently are Ameos. It's been successful for us."

n02b46a4The Volkswagen Ameo is also the 1 millionth car to roll out of the Volkswagen's Chakan facility.

But the subcompact sedan hasn't really done well in terms of sales. The company has been concentrating on the private sector only with the Ameo but are there plans to go into the fleet business. Knapp answered saying, "It is a segment that is under pressure we have to say. It's a segment which is predominantly into the taxi business, and we are very focused on the private sector, still customers are valuing the product and it's been so far the right step for us."

The Ameo, when launched came with segment first features. The recent development had been the introduction of a 1-litre petrol engine after which the company has launched a slew of limited and special edition models of the car.

