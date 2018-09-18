Volkswagen India Recalls Polo GT, Vento And Jetta Models

We have reached out to the company and have yet to receive an update

Volkswagen India will be recalling the Polo GT, Vento and Jetta models which have been manufactured between 1 April, 2015 and 31 March, 2017. The company put out a public notice dated September 15, in which the company said that the recall was for making "necessary updates" for Polo GT 1.5 and Vento 1.5 with manual transmission. While for Jetta 1.4 TSI, it is for replacement of O-rings in carbon canister as per the Conformity of Production (COP) process agreed with ARAI. The carbon canister is used to absorb fuel vapour to prevent pollution. Details of the number of units affected by the recall have not yet been specified. We have reached out to the company and have yet to receive an update.

Volkswagen has recalled the Vento to make some updates on the car. The updates have not been specified Advertisement

In 2017, Volkswagen submitted a roadmap before the National Green Tribunal to recall over 3.23 lakh vehicles in the country fitted with a 'defeat device' meant to fudge emission tests. Volkswagen India had in December 2015 announced the recall of 3,23,700 lakh vehicles in India to fix the emission software after Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) conducted tests on some models and found that their on-road emissions were 1.1 times to 2.6 times higher than the applicable BS-IV norms.

Only the petrol model of the Volkswagen Jetta hasve been affected

Earlier after the tests by ARAI, Volkswagen India had undertaken to rejig the software by recalling around 3.23 lakh vehicles fitted with EA 189 diesel engines which were in alleged violation of emission norms. The company, however, had said that the recall in India was purely voluntary in nature as it did not face any charges regarding violating emission norms in India unlike in the US.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.