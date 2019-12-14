Volkswagen India Partners With ORIX To Provide Its Vehicles On Lease

Volkswagen India has joined hands with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services (OAIS) to provide its models on lease. Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer leasing solution in India through the corporate business centre (CBC) starting with metro cities- like Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The monthly rental charges start at ₹ 17,647 and cater to start-up entrepreneurs, MSMEs, salaried individuals and corporate professionals and the German carmaker is also providing different maintenance packages options to its customers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, At Volkswagen, customers have been at the core of our business. With our partnership with ORIX, our customers will have the convenience and flexibility to drive premium mobility at a value for money proposition through a monthly rental. This will enhance financial independence for our customers with shorter periods of asset holding and no upfront capital requirement."

The leasing solution is not only limited to just giving the cars on lease, but also will cover the aftersales of the vehicles, with similar plans like for any other new vehicle. The collaborative retail leasing solution will cover insurance, Volkswagen's 4EVER care program of four years, road side assistance (RSA) and vehicle registration. In the last couple of years, automakers in India have explored business potential in the leasing solution. Other automakers like Hyundai, Mahindra and Renault have been already providing their vehicles on lease in metro and prominent tier two cities.

