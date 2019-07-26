New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen India Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Bihar & Assam Floods

Volkswagen is offering free roadside assistance to the affected customers in Bihar and Assam and has set-up a standardised approach to expedite repairs.

The states of Bihar and Assam have been hit by floods over the past week

Volkswagen India has announced extended support for its owners affected by the floods in the states of Bihar and Assam. The automaker is offering a number of special initiatives including roadside assistance and the affected cars would be transported free of cost to the nearest VW dealer. Customers in Bihar and Assam can avail free RSA by calling on toll free numbers - 1800-102-1155 or 1800-419-1155. The floods led to nearly 200 lives being lost in both states, while over 1.24 crore people have been affected.

Speaking on this special initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, "At Volkswagen, customers are always at the centre of our initiatives. With the states of Bihar & Assam experiencing the torrential floods, causing heavy damage to the vehicles, Volkswagen has taken special measures to ensure customers receive a prompt response to their service requirements. Our team of highly experienced professionals at our dealer partners in both states are working dedicatedly to ensure quality and timely service in order to bring the situation back to normal."

Volkswagen has issued necessary repair guidelines across dealerships for a standardised repair approach. The technical support staff and parts supply chain have also been spruced up to improve the turnaround period for car repairs. The automaker says the affected customer vehicles will be supported with benefits on the service repair invoice by the Volkswagen dealerships in the respective cities. Previously too, the German automaker has reached out to customers in Mumbai and Kerala among other parts of the country, in case of a natural calamity.

