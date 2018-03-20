Volkswagen India Delivers 500 Cars In A Single Day On Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa marks the onset of the new year in India, and customers choose to take deliveries of new vehicles on the auspicious day. Celebrating the festival with a record, Volkswagen India delivered 500 cars on a single in Mumbai on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The German auto giant organised a mega delivery programme that included Volkswagen's line-up. The automaker also celebrated the occasion by offering benefits to customers on the purchase of their new vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "We are delighted with the overwhelming response received from our customers this festive season. Festivals are all about celebrations and joy, and to keep up with the momentum, we offered attractive benefits to our customers. We welcome our new customers to the Volkswagen family and would like to assure them our world class service experience."

(Volkswagen recently launched the Vento Sport and Polo Pace editions in India)

Volkswagen says its mega delivery programme received an overwhelming response and has encourage the brand to work towards regional market developments. In addition, the company has announced a host of benefits for customers including exchange and finance options, along with loyalty bonus across the product range as applicable.

Volkswagen retails a host of products in the country, right from the entry-level Polo hatchback, all the way up to the new generation Passat sedan. More recently, the Volkswagen Polo received an all-new 1.0-litre petrol engine replacing the 1.2-litre unit that offers about the same amount of power, but is more fuel efficient as well.

In addition, the German auto giant also introduced the Polo Pace and Vento Sport special edition models recently to keep the offerings fresh for the new year. Both versions get cosmetic upgrades and additional features for the 2018 model year.

