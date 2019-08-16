Volkswagen India Considering New-Gen Polo Based On MQB A0 IN Platform

The 6th generation of the Volkswagen Polo made its debut in 2017 and back then we told you that the car will not make its way to India. However, Volkswagen India has confirmed that it is considering the new gen Polo for India albeit with a few changes. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen India, spoke to carandbike on the sidelines of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Polo and said, "It's(Polo) a wonderful product and is based on the MQB platform which you know we are going to launch the MQB A0 IN platform in India pretty soon. The Polo is a car for India and it's bound to be a car for India."

The Polo has been Volkswagen India's bread and butter car and has been selling in good numbers in the country. In the 10 years that the car has been in production in the country, Volkswagen has sold 2.5 lakh units of the car and this includes everything from the Polo GT TSI, TDI models to the CrossPolo and even the Polo GTI.

The Volkswagen Polo has been has been the carmaker's top-selling car in India

The sixth generation of the Polo was revealed about two years ago and it's a car based on the MQB platform. It's larger than its predecessor in all of its dimensions. The new Polo, with its length of 4,053 mm, is slightly shorter than the fourth generation Golf, but it surpasses that Golf when it comes to its wheelbase (53 mm longer). This translates into more space at the rear and that's very good. There's more boot space on offer too and it's grown from 280 to 351 litres.

The new-gen Volkswagen Polo coming to India will be reengineered

However, the Polo coming to India will be reengineered. Knapp said, "Obviously there are some peculiar varieties in the country, so you have the sub-4 metre category and our vehicle (Polo) all over the world is above 4 or 5 metre. So we have to do some engineering changes but rest assured, we are looking at multiple options on that platform and one is definitely the Polo."

There will be a lot more features on offer too but we don't think that the virtual cockpit instrument cluster will be offered on the car as it would make it costlier. However, Volkswagen will look at popular rivals in this segment like the Baleno, i20 and even the Honda Jazz to offer a more value for money proposition to its buyers.

