Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine

New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay ₹ 500 Crore Fine

Volkswagen India will be challenging the National Green Tribunal's order with the Honourable Supreme Court to pay Rs. 500 crore for using a cheat device on its diesel cars.

View Photos

Volkswagen Group India has announced that it will be challenging the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order with the Honourable Supreme Court. NGT on Thursday ordered the German auto giant to pay ₹ 500 crore for using a cheat device on its diesel cars. Volkswagen has been asked to deposit the fine by the green body within two months. The tribunal enhanced the compensation of ₹ 171.34 crore, which was recommended by the NGT-appointed committee, as a means of "creating deterrence".

Also Read: NGT Slaps ₹ 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Polo GTI

Passat

Vento

Tiguan

Ameo

Responding to the NGT's order, a statement from the Volkswagen Group India spokesperson read, "The Volkswagen Group in India reiterates that all cars from the Group are compliant with the emission norms defined in India. The Group awaits the copy of the order of Honourable NGT. The Volkswagen Group will challenge the order of the Honourable NGT before the Honourable Supreme Court."

volkswagen tdi engine

VW had recalled 3.23 lakh vehicles in India with the EA 189 engines to fix the emission software

The NGT panel was formed on November 16, 2018, to give its results on whether Volkswagen used a cheat device on its diesel cars in India. The green panel concluded that the use of cheat device lead to inference in environmental damange and asked the German automaker to deposit an interim amount of ₹ 100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Volkswagen says that it did not violate the BS4 emission norms and that the results were based on "on-road testings" for which there were no prescribed standards. The company though has announced a recall of over 3.23 lakh vehicles in India with the EA 189 engines to fix the emission software after ARAI conducted tests on some of its models and found out that the on road emissions for VW cars exceeded 1.1 times to 2.6 times than the permissible limits under BS4 norms. Globally, Volkswagen admitted to selling over 11 million diesel engine cars with the defeat device to manipulate emission results.

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno RS
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
TAGS :
Volkswagen Group India Volkswagen cars volkswagen dieselgate india Volkswagen Dieselgate Scandal

Latest News

Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
Volkswagen India Challenges NGT's Order To Pay Rs. 500 Crore Fine
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 Honda Civic Bags Over 1100 Bookings In Just 20 Days
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
2019 BMW GS Experience Announced For India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
Triumph Announces Discounts And Free Accessories On Select Motorcycles In India
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
2019 Honda Civic: Price Expectation
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17.70 Lakh
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
2019 Honda Civic Launch Live Updates: Price, Specification, Key Features, Images
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
Erik Buell Is Resurrected With Fuell Electric Bikes
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
NGT Slaps Rs. 500 Crore Fine On Volkswagen India For Use Of Cheat Device
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities