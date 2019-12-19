Volkswagen India Announces Assistance Program For Door-To-Door Service

VW will offer doorstep services that will include small on-site repairs, breakdown assistance.

The assistance vehicle will provide services to customers within 25 km.

Volkswagen has introduced a fleet of service vehicles, which are equipped to offer immediate services to customers. The assistance vehicle will provide services to customers within a 25 km catchment area of select Volkswagen service centres across India.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Volkswagen's Assistance is our unique program that is specifically curated for customers with a fast paced life, technologically savvy and prefer convenience at their door-step."

initially, Volkswagen's Assistance program will be available at 60 select dealerships across 45 cities of the Volkswagen service network in India. Through the doorstep service, Volkswagen will be able to reach a wider network of customers and enable a faster resolution to their basic service needs.

