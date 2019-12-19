New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen India Announces Assistance Program For Door-To-Door Service

The program will see the company offer doorstep services that will include small on-site repairs, breakdown assistance and service jobs.

VW will offer doorstep services that will include small on-site repairs, breakdown assistance.

Highlights

  • It'll provide services to customers within 25 km reach of the dealership.
  • Services will be available at 60 select dealerships across 45 cities.

Volkswagen India has announced the launch of its door-to-door service experience, 'Volkswagen Assistance'. This program will see the company offer doorstep services that will include small on-site repairs, breakdown assistance and service jobs.

The assistance vehicle will provide services to customers within 25 km.

Volkswagen has introduced a fleet of service vehicles, which are equipped to offer immediate services to customers. The assistance vehicle will provide services to customers within a 25 km catchment area of select Volkswagen service centres across India.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Volkswagen's Assistance is our unique program that is specifically curated for customers with a fast paced life, technologically savvy and prefer convenience at their door-step."

ch9jvq88

Volkswagen's Assistance program will be available at 60 select dealerships across 45 cities.

0 Comments

initially, Volkswagen's Assistance program will be available at 60 select dealerships across 45 cities of the Volkswagen service network in India. Through the doorstep service, Volkswagen will be able to reach a wider network of customers and enable a faster resolution to their basic service needs.

