Volkswagen India Announces 5 Year Warranty As Standard On All Diesel Cars

Volkswagen India may phase out diesel cars in the future, but the company is ensuring peace-of-mind for customers that bring home its diesel cars in the next couple of months. At the launch of the facelifted Polo and Vento models, the German automaker announced a standard five-year warranty across diesel vehicles in its volumes segment. The petrol versions, meanwhile, will continue with the standard four-year warranty that was introduced in January this year. VW becomes the second manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki to introduce a five-year warranty period for its diesel cars.

Commenting on the new warranty package, Steffen Knapp, Director - Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "With this new introduction, we also offer our customers a comprehensive after-sales program that ensures a hassle-free experience. Starting January 1, 2019, all Volkswagen carlines offer standardised vehicle warranty of up to 4year/100,000 km, 4-year free roadside assistance (RSA) and three free services to our customers. Further, we also announce a 5-year standard warranty program on the diesel variants of our mass-market carlines that provides a value proposition to our customers in the diesel segment."

In addition to the five-year warranty, customers also have the option to extend the warranty period to seven years at an additional cost. The four-year warranty period though can be extended to a maximum period of two years with a 4+1 years/100,000 km package, or a 4+2 years/150,000 km package. In addition, Volkswagen has a number of service value packages that customers can purchase, which the company says helps reduce the overall ownership cost. Packages vary between one, two and four years, and promise a 30 per cent cost saving, price protection in that period, and flexibility to redeem services at any Volkswagen facility.

