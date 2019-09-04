New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen India Announces 5 Year Warranty As Standard On All Diesel Cars

Volkswagen India has announced a standard five-year warranty for all its diesel vehicles, while the petrol versions will continue to be available with a standard four-year warranty period. The company also has an extended warranty option in a bid to improve ownership costs.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Volkswagen India - Director, Steffen Knapp with the 2019 Volkswagen Vento facelift

Volkswagen India may phase out diesel cars in the future, but the company is ensuring peace-of-mind for customers that bring home its diesel cars in the next couple of months. At the launch of the facelifted Polo and Vento models, the German automaker announced a standard five-year warranty across diesel vehicles in its volumes segment. The petrol versions, meanwhile, will continue with the standard four-year warranty that was introduced in January this year. VW becomes the second manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki to introduce a five-year warranty period for its diesel cars.

Commenting on the new warranty package, Steffen Knapp, Director - Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "With this new introduction, we also offer our customers a comprehensive after-sales program that ensures a hassle-free experience. Starting January 1, 2019, all Volkswagen carlines offer standardised vehicle warranty of up to 4year/100,000 km, 4-year free roadside assistance (RSA) and three free services to our customers. Further, we also announce a 5-year standard warranty program on the diesel variants of our mass-market carlines that provides a value proposition to our customers in the diesel segment."

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Vento

Tiguan

Passat

Ameo

In addition to the five-year warranty, customers also have the option to extend the warranty period to seven years at an additional cost. The four-year warranty period though can be extended to a maximum period of two years with a 4+1 years/100,000 km package, or a 4+2 years/150,000 km package. In addition, Volkswagen has a number of service value packages that customers can purchase, which the company says helps reduce the overall ownership cost. Packages vary between one, two and four years, and promise a 30 per cent cost saving, price protection in that period, and flexibility to redeem services at any Volkswagen facility.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.54 - 11.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10.15 - 17.02 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 33.37 - 37.37 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 39.44 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.45 - 11.42 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities