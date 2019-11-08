New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut

The ID. Space Vizzion is a crossover which combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The ID Space Vizzion Concept will make it to production in 2021
LA Auto Show

Volkswagen is all set to debut the ID. Space Vizzion to the world on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19, 2019. Yes, it's a zero-emissions vehicle which envisions the idea of space in the car and as you can see it is a crossover. The ID. Space Vizzion is a crossover which combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV. Stylistically, it follows the design DNA of the ID. family, and is built on the company's Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB).The MEB fully exploits the technical possibilities of e-mobility and guarantees long ranges, dynamic driving performance and a whole new level of digital networking.

uhp3ep2g

The Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept follows the design language of the other ID models from the company

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Vento

Ameo

Tiguan

Passat

Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design said, "So far, with our ID. family, we have shown what is possible with electric vehicles in each known car category. With the ID. SPACE Vizzion we create a new, fully electric segment."

qq6t3q88

The Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept can go for 483 km on a single charge

When it comes to the design, the front and roof sections are particularly precise, with openings for the airstream for aerodynamically optimised design. Thanks to the efficiency of the drive system and impressive aerodynamics, the ID. Space Vizzion has a range of up to 483 km on a single charge.

rtrc5ui8

On the inside the Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept gets materials made from sustainable raw materials 

0 Comments

Inside, the concept sees a fully digital cockpit. The materials are consistently made from sustainable raw materials, such as the new AppleSkin-a vegan alternative to leather. There's no doubt that the ID. Space Vizzion is a concept for the future and Volkswagen assures that there's a production version that will be made available very soon. The company is looking at a release date of 2021 and it will come in different versions for North America, Europe and China.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.54 - 11.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10.28 - 17.2 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.89 - 11.42 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 33.37 - 37.37 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 39.44 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Okinawa Lite Slow Speed Electric Scooter Launched, Pricing At Rs. 59,990
Okinawa Lite Slow Speed Electric Scooter Launched, Pricing At Rs. 59,990
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Maruti Suzuki And Toyota To Set Up Vehicle Dismantling And Recycling Unit
Renault India Delivers Over 10,000 Triber MPVs In Just 2 Months
Renault India Delivers Over 10,000 Triber MPVs In Just 2 Months
2020 Jaguar XE Facelift India Launch Details Out
2020 Jaguar XE Facelift India Launch Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities