Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut

Volkswagen is all set to debut the ID. Space Vizzion to the world on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 19, 2019. Yes, it's a zero-emissions vehicle which envisions the idea of space in the car and as you can see it is a crossover. The ID. Space Vizzion is a crossover which combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV. Stylistically, it follows the design DNA of the ID. family, and is built on the company's Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB).The MEB fully exploits the technical possibilities of e-mobility and guarantees long ranges, dynamic driving performance and a whole new level of digital networking.

The Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept follows the design language of the other ID models from the company

Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design said, "So far, with our ID. family, we have shown what is possible with electric vehicles in each known car category. With the ID. SPACE Vizzion we create a new, fully electric segment."

The Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept can go for 483 km on a single charge

When it comes to the design, the front and roof sections are particularly precise, with openings for the airstream for aerodynamically optimised design. Thanks to the efficiency of the drive system and impressive aerodynamics, the ID. Space Vizzion has a range of up to 483 km on a single charge.

On the inside the Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept gets materials made from sustainable raw materials

Inside, the concept sees a fully digital cockpit. The materials are consistently made from sustainable raw materials, such as the new AppleSkin-a vegan alternative to leather. There's no doubt that the ID. Space Vizzion is a concept for the future and Volkswagen assures that there's a production version that will be made available very soon. The company is looking at a release date of 2021 and it will come in different versions for North America, Europe and China.

