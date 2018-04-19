Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak To Debut On April 22

We know Volkswagen's intention to challenge the record at the Pikes Peak with its new I.D. electric race car. Now, the German carmakers have announced that its latest electric racing car will make its public debut on April 22 for the general public before it takes on the task of setting new record at the Pikes Peak in June. The I.D. R Pikes Peak will first take its place under the spotlight of the international media at the racetrack in Ales, France and Romain Dumas will be at the wheel for the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

The four-wheel drive I.D. R Pikes Peak is the first of the electric I.D. family which has been worked upon by the R GmbH models. Volkswagen and Volkswagen Motorsport have together worked on the I.D. R Pikes Peak for it to be able to set the record at the Pikes Peak. The I.D. R Pikes Peak is first of the 20 fully-electric cars that VW has promised to launch by 2025. The manufacturing of the first production model in the I.D. family is scheduled to start at the end of 2019 in Zwickau, in the Saxony region of Germany.

The event on Pikes Peak, popularly known as the "Race to the Clouds", starts at 2,862 metres and finishes at 4,302 metres above sea level. For more than 100 years, it has been the most spectacular hill climb in the world of motor racing. VW took part with the twin-engine Golf in 1987 but came up just short of victory, which the company will look to challenge with the new I.D. R Pikes Peak.

