Volkswagen Has Manufactured Its 1,00,000th TDI Engine In India

Volkswagen recently celebrated the roll-out of its 1,00,000th TDI (Turbocharged Direct Injection) diesel engine in India, at the company's Chakan plant, near Pune. The automaker produces two TDI engine models in India - a 1.5-litre TDI unit offered in two states of tune 108 bhp and 89 bhp, and a bigger 2.0-litre TDI motor that comes with a power output ranging from 141 bhp to 175 bhp. However, the 1,00,000th engine produced by the company was the 1.5-litre TDI motor that has been tuned to churn out about 108 bhp.

Volkswagen's 108 bhp 1.5-litre TDI engine is capable of churning out 250 Nm of peak torque and the motor comes mated to both manual and DSG automatic transmission. Volkswagen currently offers this engine in this state of tune in the Ameo subcompact sedan, the Vento sedan and the Polo GT TDI. The standard Polo diesel is the only model the currently gets the less powerful 89 bhp version of the 1.5-litre TDI engine.

As for the 2.0-litre TDI engine, it is offered with the carmaker's top-end models the Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and the Passat sedan. In the Tiguan SUV, the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine churns out 141 bhp, and in the Passat, the engine is tuned to offer an output of 175 bhp. In both the models, the 2.0 TDI comes mated to Volkswagen's Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) automatic transmission as standard.

As for some of the future VW models that are expected to be launched in India include the new-gen Volkswagen Polo, and the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson rivalling, all-new compact SUV T-Roc. Having said that, as of now, Volkswagen hasn't revealed a timeline for the launch of these models in India.

Image Source: Facebook

