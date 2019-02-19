New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Group's Global Sales Down By 1.8 Per Cent In January

Volkswagen Group sales were down due to a slowdown in parts of Europe along with the China market.

Luxury brands of the Volkswagen Group have under-performed.

Highlights

  • Volkwagen has witnessed a slowdown in the European and China market.
  • Luxury brands of the Volkswagen Group have under performed.
  • SEAT has recorded the highest growth.

The Volkswagen Group has sold 882,200 units in January 2019 witnessing a decline of 1.8 per cent compared to the same month last year. In Europe, the Volkswagen Group delivered a total of 334,400 vehicles recording 0.5 percent growth over the same month last year while Asia-Pacific region recorded a decline of 3.1 per cent selling 408,300 vehicles predominantly due to lacking sales in China. Volkswagen Group witnessed a slump of 45.2 per cent in North America with 64,400 deliveries and sales were 4.9 per cent down in South America at 45,500 units.

Speaking about the performance, Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales said, "The Volkswagen Group made a solid start to the new year with relatively stable delivery figures. The fact that we won market shares in a broadly declining overall world market is a good result. It shows the strength of our brands and their products. The persistently volatile geopolitical environment and looming economic risks in individual markets will have a decisive impact on our business this year, and I believe China and Brexit will present us with special challenges, particularly in the first few months of the year."

VW Group Brands January 2019 January 2018 Growth
Volkswagen Passenger Cars 515,500 533,400 -3.4
Audi 144,700 149,100 -3.0
Skoda 102,600 103,800 -1.1
SEAT 44,500 38,900 +14.2
Porsche 18,800 22,400 -16.1
Volkswagen CVs 39,500 34,500 +14.4
MAN Trucks 9,000 8,300 +7.9
Scania 6,500 7,200 -10.0
Total 882,200 898,600 -1.8
Sales of Volkswagen Passenger Cars went down by 3.4 per cent at 515,500 units and its luxury brand-Audi recorded a decline of 3 per cent at 144,700 units. Czech brand Skoda posted a marginal de-growth of 1.1 per cent at 102,600 units while SEAT recorded a healthy growth of 14.2 per cent at 44,500 units, however, that is more attributed to a low base last year. Sales of its performance brand- Porsche too remained under pressure witnessing a decline of 16.1 per cent at 18,800 units. Speaking of the commercial vehicle division, sales of Volkswagen Commercial vehicles were up by 14.4 per cent at 39,500 units and MAN Trucks recorded a growth of 7.9 per cent at 9000 units while Scania recorded a de-growth of 10 per cent selling 6500 units.



Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
