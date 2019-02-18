New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Group's Global Sales Decline By 1.8 Per Cent In January 2019

In Europe, the brands of the Volkswagen Group delivered a total of 334,400 vehicles in January 2019, 0.5 percent up on the same month last year.

View Photos

The Volkswagen Group delivered 882,200 vehicles to customers worldwide in January 2019 which was 1.8 percent down compared to the same month last year. The company's sales were down by 2.9 per cent in largest single market of China. In Europe, the brands of the Volkswagen Group delivered a total of 334,400 vehicles in January 2019, 0.5 percent up on the same month last year. Group performance was especially strong in Central and Eastern Europe, where 56,100 vehicles were delivered, an increase of 3.3 percent. At 278,300 units, deliveries by the Group in Western Europe remained stable (0.0 percent). Group brands grew deliveries slightly in Germany, handing over 98,600 vehicles to customers (+0.7 percent).

The Group delivered 64,400 vehicles to customers in North America in January, a decline of 5.2 percent. The severe cold snap at the beginning of the year, which hit the Midwest particularly hard, was one crucial factor. As a result, the Group delivered 43,100 vehicles (-2.8 percent) in the USA and 6,300 units (-8.3 percent) in Canada. In a persistently difficult economic environment in Mexico, Group brands handed over 15,100 vehicles in January, a drop of 10.2 percent compared with January 2018.

In the South America region, the Volkswagen Group delivered a total of 45,500 vehicles in January, a decrease of 4.9 percent - in an overall market that declined even more sharply. Brazil was a further strong market for the Group, with 31,300 vehicles delivered to customers there (+11.5 percent). However, it was not possible to offset losses in Argentina, where 9,700 vehicles (-34.3 percent) were delivered in a market that continued to decline.

Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales, commented: "The Volkswagen Group made a solid start to the new year with relatively stable delivery figures. The fact that we won market shares in a broadly declining overall world market is a good result. It shows the strength of our brands and their products. The persistently volatile geopolitical environment and looming economic risks in individual markets will have a decisive impact on our business this year, and I believe China and Brexit will present us with special challenges, particularly in the first few months of the year."

0 Comments

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Volkswagen Group handed over 408,300 vehicles to customers in January - 3.1 percent down on the same month last year. In China, the Group's most important single market that currently accounts for 44 percent of all deliveries, 387,300 customers took delivery of their new vehicle from the Group family, 2.9 percent down on January 2018. Even though the Group was not entirely immune to the generally declining market trend, it nevertheless managed to increase its overall market share still further.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Volkswagen Group Volkswagen Volkswagen Group Sales

Latest News

Volkswagen Group's Global Sales Decline By 1.8 Per Cent In January 2019
Volkswagen Group's Global Sales Decline By 1.8 Per Cent In January 2019
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Maruti Suzuki Cars To Become 95 Per Cent Recoverable And 85 Per Cent Recyclable
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV Launch Details Out; Range Of Up To 400 km
Audi Teases Q4 e-Tron Ahead Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Audi Teases Q4 e-Tron Ahead Of 2019 Geneva Motor Show Reveal
Benelli TRK 502: Everything You Need To Know
Benelli TRK 502: Everything You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome Variant Deliveries Begin
Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation
Benelli TRK 502: Price Expectation
Formula E: Di Grassi Snatches Victory From Wehrlein In A Last-Second Pass In Mexico e-Prix
Formula E: Di Grassi Snatches Victory From Wehrlein In A Last-Second Pass In Mexico e-Prix
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Benelli TRK 502: What To Expect
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Bentley Bentayga Speed Is The Fastest Production SUV In The World
Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Reveal
Polestar 2 Electric Vehicle Teased Ahead Of Reveal
Automakers Brace For U.S. Government Report On Import Tariffs
Automakers Brace For U.S. Government Report On Import Tariffs

Latest Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Volkswagen models

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 38.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
x
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
Benelli TRK 502 Launch Highlights
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
2019 Bajaj Dominar Engine Specifications Leaked Online
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities