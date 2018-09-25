New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Group Inaugurates New Regional Distribution Centre Near Pune

Volkswagen's new Regional Distribution Centre has been designed in accordance with the automaker's global standards and will manage the company's export business across as part of the first phase of operations.

View Photos
L-R: Pavan Shetty, Vinod Shivhare, Justin Nolte, Tarkeshwar Rao & P Ravichandran At RDC inauguration

Volkswagen Group has announced its new Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) in Chakan, Pune.  This is the automaker's third regional distribution centre in the country and is spread over 25 sq. mt. in the Volkswagen plant premises. The new facility has been designed in accordance with the automaker's global standards and will manage Volkswagen India's export business across the world as part of the first phase of operations. Phase two of the RDC operations will start early next year and will service the company's dealerships across Western India with one-day delivery of genuine parts.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo GTI

Polo

Ameo

Tiguan

Vento

Passat

The new RDC was inaugurated by Justin Nolte, Director Group After Sales & Vehicle Logistics. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "This newly opened RDC in Maharashtra is an integral part of the network strategy under 'Depot Network Development Project'. It is the third warehouse in India after having PDCs in Bangalore and NCR area. This centre will provide spare parts for all models available in India under the Volkswagen family starting from Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. There is a positive customer sentiment re-emerging in the market and we pledge to provide our dealers and buyers with the best of our products and services. This inauguration today is a testament to our existing and potential customers in India. Our relationship with our customers will only strengthen from hereon"

Volkswagen's Chakan-based RDC will also be supplying parts to its parts distribution centres (PDC) located in north and south of India. The new facility, VW says, will significantly contribute in reducing current lead-time in providing parts and components to dealers across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The move will not only the VW brand but will also sub-brands including Skoda, Porsche, and Audi.

0 Comments

 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo GTI with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen
Polo GTI
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
TAGS :
Volkswagen India Volkswagen Regional Distribution Centre Volkswagen Plant India Volkswagen plant Chakan Volkswagen cars

Latest News

Volkswagen Group Inaugurates New Regional Distribution Centre Near Pune
Volkswagen Group Inaugurates New Regional Distribution Centre Near Pune
2019 Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.95 Crore
2019 Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.95 Crore
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Mahindra S201 Caught Testing In India Again
Mahindra S201 Caught Testing In India Again
India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019
India-Spec Nissan Kicks To Be Unveiled In October; Launch In Early 2019
Ducati 959 Panigale Corse Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.20 Lakh
Ducati 959 Panigale Corse Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 15.20 Lakh
Toyota Likely To Introduce Android Auto On Its Range Soon
Toyota Likely To Introduce Android Auto On Its Range Soon
Mercedes-Benz To Open Its 100th Dealership In India In 2018
Mercedes-Benz To Open Its 100th Dealership In India In 2018
Volvo Halts Iran Truck Assembly Due To U.S. Sanctions
Volvo Halts Iran Truck Assembly Due To U.S. Sanctions
Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Honda Consider Price Hikes As Rupee Value Weakens: Report
Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Honda Consider Price Hikes As Rupee Value Weakens: Report
BMW And Daimler Mobility Joint Venture To Be Based In Berlin
BMW And Daimler Mobility Joint Venture To Be Based In Berlin
Tesla Model 3 Scores 5-Star Rating In US' NHTSA Crash Test
Tesla Model 3 Scores 5-Star Rating In US' NHTSA Crash Test
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launch Details Revealed
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launch Details Revealed
TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 52,907
TVS Star City+ Gets New Variant For Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 52,907
Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone
Honda 2Wheelers India Exports Cross 2 Million Milestone

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23.41 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.12 - 10.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.22 - 11.73 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9.5 - 16.14 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 35.09 - 38.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Launched In India
Hero Xtreme 200R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Xtreme 200R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities