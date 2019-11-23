Volkswagen Group Delivered Nearly 9.5 Lakh Vehicles In October 2019

Volkswagen Group has announced its global delivery figures for the month of October 2019, which stood at 949,800 vehicles. With this, the company has registered a 12.2 per cent growth as compared to the 846,300 units delivered during the same month last year. The VW Group saw a decent growth of 6.6 per cent in China, its largest single market in the world, where Group brands cumulatively delivered 389,300 vehicles. Similarly, in Europe, the company's deliveries for October grew by 25.5 per cent at 370,700 units, while in its home market, Germany, VW Group's total deliveries grew by 41.5 per cent at 112,400 units.

Talking about the company's strong deliveries in October 2019, Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales, "The Volkswagen Group brands produced a strong delivery performance in October. We outperformed the market in all core regions and once again substantially expanded our market shares, especially in China, our largest market. It is also pleasing to see that we made noticeable gains in our home market of Germany over and above making up the ground lost a year ago as a result of WLTP."

The Volkswagen Group also succeeded in expanding its market shares in the regions of North and South America in shrinking overall markets. In North America, VW Group's total deliveries for last month stood at 80,400 with a marginal 0.9 per cent growth, whereas in the USA alone, the deliveries grew by 5.8 per cent at 53,200. However, in South America, VW Group's total deliveries went down by 1.2 per cent to 53,800 units, but in Brazil, deliveries grew by 2.9 per cent, to 43,000. The overall economic environment in Argentina remained challenging for the Group brands. With 5,300 vehicles deliveries in October 2019, the company saw a drop of 24.4 per cent compared with October 2018.

