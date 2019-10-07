Volkswagen Group Companies Merge To Become Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited

The Skoda Auto led Volkswagen Group India has announced the transformative merger of its three subsidiaries Volkswagen India Private Limited (VWIPL), Volkswagen Group Sales India Private Limited (NSC) and Skoda Auto India Private Limited (SAIPL), as part of the 'India 2.0' project. The merged entity will be now referred to as Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), announced the company and will be led by Gurpratap Boparai assuming the role as the Managing Director. The integration, the company says, will help make more efficient use of existing synergies in the Indian market by 2025.

Speaking on the new merger, Bernhard Maier, Skoda Auto CEO, said, "The operational launch of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited marks an important milestone in the India 2.0 project. This merger creates one of the key prerequisites for working together more efficiently at all levels and achieving our long-term goal to gain significant market shares for Volkswagen and Skoda by 2025. We will now proceed in a series of quick steps: As early as next year, we will be presenting a specific outlook for our India 2.0 model portfolio at the Auto Expo in Delhi."

While merger brings the VW brands together, all carmakers will operate independently under the new SAVWIPL umbrella in India

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director - SAVWIPL, said, "With this merger, we plan to combine the technology and management expertise of our team in India and realize our true potential in a challenging, competitive environment. We want to further strengthen our presence in India, ensure the professional development of our employees and safeguard sustainable profitability for our dealers."

The merger brings all of Volkswagen Group companies under one umbrella comprising brands including Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini. The brands will continue to operate independently via the existing and new dealers and also implement their respective customer experience initiatives. However, the carmakers will have a shared vision for growing in the Indian subcontinent. The announcement comes on the back on the 1 billion Euro investment that was announced in July last year as part of the India 2.0 project. This will see Skoda Auto assume the leadership role with respect to operations in India and develop a new line-up of new products for the Indian market.

The brand has already announced a new midsize SUV based on the MQB-A0-IN platform developed both Skoda and VW automakers that will arrive in 2021, while a midsize sedan will also join suit soon after. Under India 2.0, VW will also return to the Delhi Auto Expo in 2020 and will be showcasing the midsize SUV in the concept guise. Expect several other major announcements from the automaker at the Auto Expo scheduled between February 6-9, 2020.

