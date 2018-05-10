Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR Concept Revealed

Last week we reported that as a tribute to the fans, Volkswagen Group will reveal a hardcore track version of the Golf GTI - the Golf GTI TCR. And the day has finally come as the German carmakers have taken the revealed the hardcore Golf GTI TCR which is capable of 289 bhp from its 2.0-litre turbo engine. The Golf GTI TCR is coupled to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG) gearbox with locking differential. With a top speed of 264kmph, the Golf GTI TCR is the fastest ever road-legal Golf to be manufactured and is the road version of the two-time winner of the international TCR race series.

(Visually, the Golf GTI TCR Concept gets a new front bumper)

The new top Golf GTI model has 18-inch "Belvedere" forged wheels from the Wolfsburg plant as standard. The newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels are optionally available. Behind the alloy wheels are perforated brake discs with special brake calipers and pads. The Golf GTI TCR gets two extra radiators in the front while the stainless steel exhaust system and end pipes are also tuned for higher performance. The titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic is optional.

(The titanium exhaust system from Akrapovic is optional)

Visually, the Golf GTI TCR Concept gets a new front bumper, high-shine black applications on the side intakes, modified airflow and a sharply contoured splitter as a front spoiler. It also gets newly designed panel attachment on the side, which is continued in the rear. At the rear, the dynamic curve of the roof section joins a spoiler, which provides additional downward thrust on the rear axle.

(On the inside, the Golf GTI TCR Concept comes with microfibre/fabric covers, so are the door inserts and gear stick cover)

On the inside, the Golf GTI TCR Concept comes with microfibre/fabric covers, so are the door inserts and gear stick cover. The seat centre sections are in the contrasting colour Flash Red, which serves as a bridge to the red contrasting stitching on the sports steering wheel. The leather cover is specially imprinted at 3 and 9 o'clock and features a red 12 o'clock stripe. With their red edges, the seatbelts also incorporate this typical GTI colour scheme, like the gear lever with red stripes.

(Volkswagen will launch the Golf GTI TCR in Europe at the end of 2018)

Volkswagen will launch the Golf GTI TCR in Europe at the end of 2018, while the company will might just introduce the model in other markets as well, depending on demands of course.

