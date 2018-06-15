Volkswagen Golf GTD Spotted Testing In India

One of Volkswagen's most unlikely cars to be seen in India, the Golf GTD, was recently spotted testing in the country, without any camouflage and all the badging intact. The car was caught on the camera in Bengaluru with temporary Karnataka registered number plates and what looks like an emission testing apparatus at the rear that is connected to its tailpipe. Interestingly, the machine looks like what Bosch uses for testing its new diesel technology, which could mean that Golf GTD is being used by the German auto brand in India for emission testing. This also explains why the car is not wearing Maharashtra (Chakan) number plates like all previous VW test mules.

Volkswagen Golf GTD is possibly being used for emission testing by Bosch

The new diesel technology from Bosch could enable vehicle manufacturers to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) so drastically that they already comply with future limits. Even in RDE (real driving emissions) testing, emissions from vehicles equipped with the newly premiered Bosch diesel technology are not only significantly below current limits but also those scheduled to come into force from 2020.

As for the Volkswagen Golf GTD, the hot hatch is based on the company's versatile MQB platform and is the performance-spec version of the current-generation Golf Mk7 currently on sale in the international market. Compared to the Polo GTI, which is currently on sale in India, the Golf GTD is considerably bigger and a more equipped in term of equipment and features. Up front, the car comes with a black exterior styling, a set of full-LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps, black mesh grille with 'GTD' badging, and large air intakes. The car runs on a set of twin-five-spoke alloy wheels and comes with a set of horizontal LED taillamps.

Volkswagen Golf GTD gets a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine

Although we do not get to see the interior in these images, the Golf GTD also gets a well-equipped cabin with a driver-oriented dashboard and centre console, which features a larger infotainment system, dial controls for automatic air con system, and 12.3-inch colour screen with navigation display in 2D or 3D. Under the hood, the Volkswagen Golf GTD is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that is capable of churning out 181 bhp and develops 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

As of now, Volkswagen has no plans to launch the Golf or any of its variants in India, and we do not think that will happen anytime in the near future too. Among the company's hot hatches we right now get the Polo GT and the Polo GTI in India.

Image Courtesy: Instagram ( Etuners-Motorsport-India and Robesh Vasudevan)

