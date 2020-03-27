New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Extends Suspension Of Production At Its German Manufacturing Sites

The plants affected are Dresden, Emden, Osnabruck, Wolfsburg and Zwickau as well as the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hanover and more

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen Group Components had earlier said that the lockdown of its European plants would be till March 31, 2020, but now the company has announced that the suspension of production at their German plants for four working days especially as a result of the continued fall in demand for vehicles and the challenges faced by the supply chain.

An application for an extension of short-time working for a total of 80,000 employees of Volkswagen AG has been submitted. It is planned to end short-time working with the night shift of April 9 to 10. The plants affected are Dresden, Emden, Osnabruck, Wolfsburg and Zwickau as well as the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hanover, the plants of Volkswagen Group Components at Brunswick, Kassel, Salzgitter, Chemnitz and Hanover and the German plants of SITECH. At the same time, the company is preparing intensively for the resumption of production. In this context, the protection of employees will once again be significantly strengthened.

Also Read: Volkswagen Group Temporarily Shuts India Manufacturing Sites

Andreas Tostmann, Member of the Volkswagen brand Board of Management responsible for Production and Logistics, said, "The health of our employees has the highest priority. We will ensure that they can return to safe workplaces when production and logistics activities are resumed. In our task force, we are working on a comprehensive package of measures. In this context, we are also incorporating our experience in China where almost all our plants have now resumed production and the market seems to be gradually returning to normal. To date, there has not been a single case of corona among our employees in China."

