Volkswagen Expands China's Mega-Factory To Build More Electric Vehicles

The Foshan Plant Phase II is important to Volkswagen Group's overall China strategy and therefore, the company has doubled the Foshan production site's capacity from 300,000 to 600,000 cars annually. As the first SUV-model of the Volkswagen brand built by FAW-Volkswagen, the T-Roc successfully rolled off the line in April this year. Together with the Audi Q2L, which will also start production this year, it is a vital building block in the fast growing SUV segment. Through Roadmap E, the Volkswagen Group aims to manufacture 40 new locally produced electric vehicles in the next 7 or 8 years, as it prepares to deliver up to 1.5 million NEVs annually by 2025.

Also Read: Volkswagen I.D. R Makes History At The 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Advertisement

"Through this mega-factory at the South China base of FAW-Volkswagen, we are fulfilling our promise to electrify China," said Jochem Heizmann, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group China. "Foshan is an important milestone on the way to becoming a people-centric provider of sustainable mobility."

Among the new FAW-Volkswagen factories in Qingdao and Tianjin, Foshan will play a key part in Roadmap E. Vehicles currently produced on the MQB platform will soon be electrified and by 2020, the MEB architecture will be introduced to the production line, alongside the production of MEB battery systems, which will also be located in Foshan. The newest electric models with the latest technologies of Volkswagen and Audi will be produced at the Foshan Plant.

Also Read: Volkswagen Reveals 2019 Jetta For Bonneville Speed Record Attempt

According to Volkswagen, the Foshan Plant Phase II will not only be a manufacturer of smart, sustainable mobility solutions, but a leading example of eco-friendly production methods. Moreover, the company also says that the Foshan Plant Phase II will be an ideal representation of green, energy-saving production, intelligent manufacturing and smart operations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.