Volkswagen Delivers Over 100 Polo Hatchbacks To Hilti Under Corporate Fleet Strategy

The new Corporate Fleet strategy is part of Volkswagen India's initiative to offer mobility solutions in different forms to the evolving Indian customers.

Steffen Knapp, Director, VW Passenger Cars India, hands over the 100 Polos to Hilti personnel

Volkswagen India has announced that the company has delivered over 100 units of the Polo hatchback to Hilti, under the brand's ‘Corporate fleet' strategy. The brand has been exploring more avenues for retailing its vehicles and has tied up with a number corporates for mobility solutions. Volkswagen says that the company plans to offer "smart solutions for every stage of a customer's dynamically changing lifestyle." Keeping with the same, the German auto giant has launched its new Corporate Business Centres across the country and Volkswagen Secure for a number of benefits for customers. The automaker maker opened its new Corporate Business Centre in Mysore earlier this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “We're delighted that our partners like Hilti trust in Volkswagen as one of the most safe and reliable mobility partner. It is a privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with the most loved & preferred hatchback – Volkswagen Polo. Even today, it is the first choice among Indian customers and it's been our constant endeavor of providing the best of German engineering to this region.”

In addition to the brand's corporate fleet initiative, Volkswagen India has tied up with self-driving platform Zoomcar to lease its cars and has rolled out a number of offers across its entire fleet. Since the beginning of the year, Volkswagen has been offering a four-year warranty on its petrol vehicles as standard, while the diesel cars get a five-year warranty as standard since September this year.

Volkswagen is also gearing up to introduce a host of new products under the VW 2.0 initiative starting from next year. The company will have an SUV onslaught for the Indian market across the Volkswagen, Skoda and Audi brands, most of which will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. There's the Volkswagen Vento replacement in the pipeline as well that will alive in the first half of the next decade.

