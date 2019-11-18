New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen Cuts Medium-Term Outlook For Operating Profit, Sales

The Wolfsburg-based company also cut its forecast for medium-term sales growth to 20% from more than 25%.

VW now expects operating profit before special items to grow by at least 25%

German carmaker Volkswagen on Monday cut its medium-term outlook for operating profit as the industry is being hit by a global downturn.

VW now expects operating profit before special items to grow by at least 25% in the 2016-2020 period, down from a previous forecast of more than 30%, slides for a presentation showed.

The Wolfsburg-based company also cut its forecast for medium-term sales growth to 20% from more than 25%.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

