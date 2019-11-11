New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen CEO Says SAIC VW Plant In Shanghai Starts Trial Production

SAIC Volkswagen has said the new plant will have an annual capacity to make 300,000 cars and will begin production from 2020. It will make VW's luxury Audi AG brand cars.

Volkswagen and SAIC Motor Corp's $2.5 billion new energy vehicle plant in Shanghai has started trial production, Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess said on Friday.

He made the comment to reporters during a tour of the plant.

SAIC Volkswagen has said the new plant will have an annual capacity to make 300,000 cars and will begin production from 2020. It will make VW's luxury Audi AG brand cars.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

