Volkswagen CEO Says SAIC VW Plant In Shanghai Starts Trial Production

Volkswagen and SAIC Motor Corp's $2.5 billion new energy vehicle plant in Shanghai has started trial production, Volkswagen's CEO Herbert Diess said on Friday.

He made the comment to reporters during a tour of the plant.

SAIC Volkswagen has said the new plant will have an annual capacity to make 300,000 cars and will begin production from 2020. It will make VW's luxury Audi AG brand cars.



