New Cars and Bikes in India

Volkswagen CEO Received Memorandum About Emissions Cheating Fallout - NDR

A former Volkswagen employee told the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office that he wrote a so-called "one-pager" on Sept. 13, 2015, saying that Volkswagen had lost all credibility with U.S. authorities and was about to be charged.

View Photos
Volkswagen has said the scandal has cost it more than $27 billion in penalties and fines

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess was given a memorandum warning the carmaker might face legal action in the U.S. over the use of cheating software in cars just days before the scandal broke, a public broadcaster reported on Friday.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Vento

Polo GTI

Ameo

Tiguan

Passat

A former Volkswagen employee told the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office that he wrote a so-called "one-pager" on Sept. 13, 2015, saying that Volkswagen had lost all credibility with U.S. authorities and was about to be charged, German public broadcaster NDR reported.

Advertisement

The employee further testified that he gave the document to Diess in person on Sept. 14, 2015, NDR said. U.S. regulators exposed VW's cheating on Sept. 18, 2015.

Volkswagen has said the scandal has cost it more than $27 billion in penalties and fines.

Volkswagen's senior management, which has denied wrongdoing, is being investigated by prosecutors in Braunschweig, near where Volkswagen is headquartered, to see whether the company violated disclosure rules.

Diess, who was VW's brand chief at the time, became chief executive of Volkswagen Group in April this year.

The Braunschweig prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment on Friday. A spokesman for Volkswagen said in e-mailed comments that the group was only recently given access to documents in the case, adding this had so far not led to new findings.

He added it was inappropriate to use individual statements from the files and to comment on those, adding Diess, Volkswagen supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn would not comment in light of the ongoing investigation.

German magazine Der Spiegel last week reported that Diess was present at a meeting on July 27, 2015 when senior engineers and executives discussed how to deal with U.S. regulators, who were threatening to ban VW cars because of excessive pollution levels.

In a defence document filed with the Braunschweig court in February and seen by Reuters, Volkswagen said that Poetsch, who was VW's chief financial officer at the time, on Sept. 14, 2015 believed the potential financial risk from regulatory penalties tied to emissions would be about 150 million euros ($172 million).

VW said in its legal defence document that because the internal estimate was so small, VW felt potential costs could be covered by already accrued legal provisions, and that no additional disclosure about the potential fallout to shareholders was needed.

0 Comments

The company said that the documents unsealed by prosecutors have not changed its stance that management acted responsibly in its disclosure, and that it was not foreseeable at that time that U.S. authorities would impose an "unprecedented" fine.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki
Baleno
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat
Punto Evo
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai
Elite i20
Nissan Micra
Nissan
Micra
Tata Bolt
Tata
Bolt
Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz
Abarth Punto
Abarth
Punto
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz
B-Class
Abarth 595
Abarth
595
TAGS :
Volkswagen Emission Cheating Scandal VW emission scandal Dieselgate

Latest News

Volkswagen CEO Received Memorandum About Emissions Cheating Fallout - NDR
Volkswagen CEO Received Memorandum About Emissions Cheating Fallout - NDR
Ford GT '68 Heritage Edition Unveiled At Laguna Seca; To Be Made Available In Limited Numbers
Ford GT '68 Heritage Edition Unveiled At Laguna Seca; To Be Made Available In Limited Numbers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confirms That The Company Will Remain Public
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confirms That The Company Will Remain Public
New 2019 BMW Z4 Revealed
New 2019 BMW Z4 Revealed
The Bugatti Divo Is Finally Here, Costs 5 Million Euros But You Can't Buy One!
The Bugatti Divo Is Finally Here, Costs 5 Million Euros But You Can't Buy One!
Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected
Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected
Production-Spec Mahindra Marazzo Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Production-Spec Mahindra Marazzo Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Maruti Suzuki To Open 100 Nexa Exclusive Service Outlets Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Open 100 Nexa Exclusive Service Outlets Soon
Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 23.49 Lakh, For Existing Customers
Skoda Superb Corporate Edition Launched At Rs. 23.49 Lakh, For Existing Customers
Triumph Moto2 Set For Debut At British GP
Triumph Moto2 Set For Debut At British GP
MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue
MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
2019 Kawasaki Z400 May Be Introduced Globally
2019 Kawasaki Z400 May Be Introduced Globally
Uber And Airbus Enlist In Japan's Flying-Car Plan
Uber And Airbus Enlist In Japan's Flying-Car Plan
Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed
Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed

Popular Cars

7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

88 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

127 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

106 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

25 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 2.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6,12,325 *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 9,50,184 *
Volkswagen Polo GTI
Volkswagen Polo GTI
₹ 23,40,996 *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6,21,531 *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32,17,081 *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 35,08,996 *
View More
x
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
The Bugatti Divo Is Finally Here, Costs 5 Million Euros But You Can't Buy One!
The Bugatti Divo Is Finally Here, Costs 5 Million Euros But You Can't Buy One!
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confirms That The Company Will Remain Public
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confirms That The Company Will Remain Public
Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected
Jeep Compass Recalled For Faulty Brake System Globally; India Models Unaffected
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities